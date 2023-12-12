Open Menu

Punjab CM Bans Slaughter Of Female Animals

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2023 | 01:02 PM

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Chief Minister Naqvi emphasizes the establishment of animal disease-free zones across the province.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2023) The Punjab government has officially instituted a ban on the slaughter of productive female animals throughout the province.

This decision was formalized during a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore today.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Naqvi emphasized the establishment of animal disease-free zones across the province. He underscored the potential for livestock export to countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Chief Minister highlighted the considerable opportunity for expanding exports and urged the formulation of an immediate, actionable plan to boost export figures.

This strategic move aims not only to safeguard valuable livestock but also to tap into the economic potential of the livestock sector, especially in international markets known for their demand for such products.

