Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was focusing on each and every problem whether it was about ensuring cleanliness, eradicating violence against women or any other issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League leader Azma Bukhari said on Saturday that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was focusing on each and every problem whether it was about ensuring cleanliness, eradicating violence against women or any other issue.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N Secretariat here, she said the passion to deliver could be seen clearly in working of every department and entire machinery of Punjab. She said the Punjab CM was showing zero tolerance towards incidents related to kite string accidents, acid throwing, violence against domestic workers, adding that accused involved in recent incidents taking place in Ichhra, Kasur and Sargodha had been arrested.

The PML-N leader said that Maryam Nawaz had given approval for setting up an authority, which would keep a check so that hoarding of essential items could be stopped. She said that under 'Ramazan Nigehban Package', packets of essential items would be delivered at doorsteps of almost 30 million deserving people. She said in addition to this, Ramazan hampers, 'Sasta Ramazan bazaars' would also be set up.

Azma Bukhari said that Sasta bazaars would be set up in all districts of Punjab and essential items would be available on subsidised rates there. She said that removal of solid waste was being ensured effectively in all districts of Punjab, adding that Maryam Nawaz was seeking reports in this regard on daily basis. She said 'Clean Punjab' was part of Punjab chief minister's vision and she believed in practical measures instead of raising hollow slogans.

Azma Bukhari said that negligence with regard to working of any department would not be tolerated at all.

She said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz would inaugurate an application 'Never Again' on March 8, and added that this initiative was one step towards eliminating violence against women. Anti-violence and harassment desks would be set up at police stations whereas anti-violence and harassment cells in all districts would also be reactivated, she added.

She said that all possible measures were being taken to provide safe environment to women so that they could play their due role in country's development.