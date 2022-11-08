UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Blames Police For Not Registering FIR As Per Demand Of Imran Khan: Sources

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sources

The sources say that Imran Khan said he would not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) Punjab CM Elahi informed Khan that police officials are not registering FIR of the Wazirabad incident, the sources disclosed inside story of meeting between both the leaders.

The sources said that both Elahi and Khan held meeting on Monday at Zaman park.

They also held discussion on the prevailing political situation as well as the attitude of the police officials.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said he would not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.

The sources also revealed that Pervaiz Elahi offered Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar to name any SHO so he would be deployed at the Wazirabad police station and FIR as per the former premier’s wish would be registered.

PTI leaders remained silent on the offer, which also stunned Khan, said the sources.

They added that Punjab CM later said that the matter of FIR would be left to the police, while PTI would stick to its stance.

It may be mentioned here that the case of gun attack on Khan was registered at the Wazirabad city police station under sections 302, 324 sections.

Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Punjab IGP to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Khan within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Police Station Wazirabad May FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

1 hour ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.