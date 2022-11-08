Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that Imran Khan said he would not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) Punjab CM Elahi informed Khan that police officials are not registering FIR of the Wazirabad incident, the sources disclosed inside story of meeting between both the leaders.

The sources said that both Elahi and Khan held meeting on Monday at Zaman park.

They also held discussion on the prevailing political situation as well as the attitude of the police officials.

During the meeting, Imran Khan said he would not be back from his demand for the registration of FIR.

The sources also revealed that Pervaiz Elahi offered Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar to name any SHO so he would be deployed at the Wazirabad police station and FIR as per the former premier’s wish would be registered.

PTI leaders remained silent on the offer, which also stunned Khan, said the sources.

They added that Punjab CM later said that the matter of FIR would be left to the police, while PTI would stick to its stance.

It may be mentioned here that the case of gun attack on Khan was registered at the Wazirabad city police station under sections 302, 324 sections.

Supreme Court on Monday had directed the Punjab IGP to register the FIR of the assassination attempt on Khan within 24 hours.