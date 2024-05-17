Open Menu

Punjab CM Bringing Rs 400bln Package For Farmers: Azma Bukhari

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should be thankful to the Punjab government that it allowed it to purchase wheat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should be thankful to the Punjab government that it allowed it to purchase wheat.

According to a press release, issued here on Friday, she said the KP government was purchasing wheat as per its requirement and not obliging farmers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always been purchasing wheat and flour from Punjab, she added.

The Punjab information minister said that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz was bringing a historic package of Rs 400 billion for farmers.

