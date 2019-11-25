Punjab CM Buzdar meets PM again within 24 hours, sources

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2019) Amid rumors for “administrative changes” in provincial setup, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held second meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan during the last 24 hours.

According to the sources, Punjab CM Buzdar himself was facing the threat of change as voices for his replacement within the ruling PTI were getting louder. They said the PTI’s leaders and even Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed serious concerns over poor performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Therefore, the sources said, replacement of Punjab CM was likely to be happened very soon. A meeting of the PTI’s core committee was held in Islamabad on Sunday where the members discussed administrative failures in Punjab, the sources said. They said that the matter this time was taken up at high level in the party’s meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. They said PM Khan held a separate meeting with Punjab CM Buzdar after core committee meeting in Islamabad.

PM expressed annoyance over his poor governance in Punjab and asked him to improve his performance, they said. However, no official word on the meeting was issued to the media but the tv channels claimed that the PM was unhappy with Buzdar on his poor performance in Punjab. A reliable source said that big changes were likely to be made this time in the portfolios of the ministers. “Some of the ministers will be shown door this time for their performance if not removed from the cabinet,” said a party leader while seeking anonymity.

The sources further said that the PM would visit Lahore next week and would stay here for two to three days for important decision regarding administrative changes in the provincial setup. Punjab CM Buzdar attended the meeting. Beside him, Jahangir Tareen, Imran Ismail, Pervez Khattak, Chaudhry Sarwar, Dr Babar Awan, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan attended the meeting in Islamabad.