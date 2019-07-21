UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Calls On Balochistan Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Punjab CM calls on Balochistan governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reached Quetta on Sunday on one-day visit and called on Balochistan Governor Aman-Ullah Khan Yasinzai.

Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, development projects, law and order situation and enhanced provincial coordination, according to a handout issued here.

"Pakistan is our country and we have to work together for its progress and prosperity," Punjab chief minister said. "We have to move forward by enhancing cooperation and brotherhood among provinces," he added.

The Balochistan governor welcomed the chief minister in Quetta and said that Punjab and Balochistan would work together for development and prosperity of provinces.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Balochistan Health Minister Naseeb Ullah Marri at his residence and expressed sorrow and grief over the death of his sister. He sympathised with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Talking to the media, the Punjab CM said that the Punjab government would set up a state-of-the-art cardiac hospital in Quetta and funds have been allocated in the current budget. He said a cardiac hospital is also being built in DG Khan with Rs 4 billion, and a mother-and-child hospital is being constructed in Rajanpur where people from Balochistan would also get treatment facilities.

He also invited Balochistan journalists to visit Lahore.

