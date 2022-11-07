Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi accompanied by his son Chaudhary Moonis Elahi and others take Imran Khan into confidence over matter of registration of FIR against the Wazirabad attack.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2022) Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday called on former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park to discuss important matters ahead of the resumption of Azadi Long March from Wazirabad.

Chaudhary Moonis Elahi also accompanied his father Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

Both father and son inquired after the PTI chairman besides discussion on the current political situation and long march.

Talking about the FIR about assassination attempt on Imran Khan, Moonis Elahi said that the police wanted to lodge FIR as per their own wish.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday (tomorrow).

The development took place after the Supreme Court gave Punjab police 24 hours time to register FIR against attack on the PTI Chairman and sought reply from it.

The top court warned that if the Punjab police failed to register the FIR then it would take suo motu on the matter.

CJP Umar Ata Bandial was hearing the case who expressed concerns over 90 hours delay in registration of the FIR. The top judge also expressed concerns over attack on Imran Khan observing that " A national leader was attacked and you (IGP) need to understand the sensitivity of the matter,".