Punjab CM Celebrates Sindh Culture Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 08:20 PM

Punjab CM celebrates Sindh Culture Day

LAHORE, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated people of Sindh on Sindh Culture Day and a special ceremony was held at the Chief Minister's Office on SundayUsman Buzdar was the chief guest while SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai and others attended the ceremony.

  Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, Firdous Ashiq Awan and Information Secretary were given Sindhi Ajrak.

A portrait of famous Sindhi folk singer Alan Fakeer was presented to the chief minister.  The CM said Sindh culture was one of the great and ancient cultures of the world. He added Sindh culture was beauty of Pakistani culture. He said: "All our cultures are the same." He maintained "We are very happy to celebrate Sindh Culture Day as Sindhi are our brothers and sisters."

More Stories From Pakistan

