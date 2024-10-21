Punjab CM Committed To Provide Economic Opportunities To People: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Punjab Chief Minister was fully committed to provide economic opportunities to people to bring ease in their lives.
She said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony to activate Kisan card and setting up anti smog squad at Agriculture House.
She said that special tasks had been assigned to all departments under Punjab Chief Minister's smog control programme.
She said that farmers were being provided 5,000 super seeders on 60 percent subsidy and this would help make residues of paddy crop useful.
Marriyum said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against burning of rice crop residues.
She further said that anti smog squad would also provide technical guidance to paddy growers, adding that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had set up special helpline to control smog.
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card had been activated for purchase process, adding that this initiative would be a game changer for small farmers.
Incumbent government was taking practical measures for prosperity of farmers while the previous government did nothing for farmers and agriculture sector, he added.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 22 anti smog squads were being set up in paddy cultivation areas and they had been provided special vehicles to ensure proper outreach activities.
