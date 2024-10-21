Open Menu

Punjab CM Committed To Provide Economic Opportunities To People: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab CM committed to provide economic opportunities to people: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Punjab Chief Minister was fully committed to provide economic opportunities to people to bring ease in their lives.

She said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony to activate Kisan card and setting up anti smog squad at Agriculture House.

She said that special tasks had been assigned to all departments under Punjab Chief Minister's smog control programme.

She said that farmers were being provided 5,000 super seeders on 60 percent subsidy and this would help make residues of paddy crop useful.

Marriyum said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against burning of rice crop residues.

She further said that anti smog squad would also provide technical guidance to paddy growers, adding that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had set up special helpline to control smog.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card had been activated for purchase process, adding that this initiative would be a game changer for small farmers.

Incumbent government was taking practical measures for prosperity of farmers while the previous government did nothing for farmers and agriculture sector, he added.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 22 anti smog squads were being set up in paddy cultivation areas and they had been provided special vehicles to ensure proper outreach activities.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Agriculture Vehicles Maryam Aurangzeb All Government

Recent Stories

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Exper ..

OPPO A3 Pre-Orders Kickoff with a Fun Picnic Experience and Exciting Offers!

36 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer ..

Naseem Shah Returns as the Face of the Transformer-Inspired TECNO SPARK 30 Pro

37 minutes ago
 Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Tw ..

Can You Master the "Slim Hai, Theek Hai" Tongue Twister?

40 minutes ago
 Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming ..

Excitement Builds for Durefishan Saleem's Upcoming Drama "Sanwal Yaar Piya"

42 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

4 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

4 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

4 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

5 hours ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

5 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan