Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in the Johan attack, while strongly condemning terrorism in Qalat.

She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the blast.