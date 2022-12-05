Punjab CM condoles death of ex-naval chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of former naval chief Admiral (retd) Saeed Mohammad Khan and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.