Punjab CM Condoles Over Demise Of MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary's Mother

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:50 PM

Punjab CM condoles over demise of MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary's mother

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday visited Vehari to condole with MNA Tahir Iqbal Chaudhary over the death of his mother.

The chief minister offered Fateha and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family.

"I am saddened by death of your mother.

Mother's death is not less than a great tragedy," said Buzdar while talking to Tahir Iqbal.

There is no substitute for blessing like mother, Buzdar added. The pain of mother's separation could never be forgotten, he maintained.

On this occasion, MPA Zahoor Ahmed Kharal, Chairman District Council Ghulam Mohiyuddin, Chairman Market Committee Abdul Hanan and some other notables were also present.

