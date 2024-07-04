Open Menu

Punjab CM Defends Defamation Act 2024

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024  

Maryam Nawaz says there is a great respect for the media in this law but it will be held accountable for baseless allegations and slander.

LAHORE: (UrduPonit/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that there is a great respect for the media in but the media could not claim immunity for spreading falsehoods and avoiding accountability.

The Punjab CM defended recently approved Punjab Defamation Act 2024.

The CM mentioned the Swat incident and emphasized that there are numerous complaints nowadays regarding disrespect towards religion, and the reasons behind increasing incidents must be examined.

She made these remarks while addressing Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Conference in Lahore on Thursday (today).

The CM asserted that no one should take the law into their own hands; when a crime is proven, the accused should be dealt with according to the law. Therefore, taking the law into one's own hands and establishing their own justice in the streets must not be allowed.

The biggest criminal is the one who disgraces religion.

Maryam Nawaz further stated regarding the defamation law passed by the Punjab Assembly that while there is a great respect for the media in it, baseless allegations and slander could not be permitted.

“If the media say they can lie and not be held accountable, this cannot be allowed,” said Maryam.

The CM stated that providing evidence for accusations would conclude the matter; if someone made baseless allegations or lies, they would face consequences.

“This is a law in every civilized society; merely tarnishing someone's dignity through words is not permissible,” she added.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Swat Immunity Criminals Media Punjab Assembly

