Punjab CM Distributes Eid Bags Among Special Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Punjab CM distributes Eid bags among special children

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed special Eid bags among special children. Assistant Commissioners Ashfaq Rasool, Shazia Rehman, Sadia Jamal visited the special education centers established in Chiniot, Lalian and Bhawana and wished special children a happy Eid with many prayers.

