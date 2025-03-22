Punjab CM Distributes Eid Bags Among Special Children
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed special Eid bags among special children. Assistant Commissioners Ashfaq Rasool, Shazia Rehman, Sadia Jamal visited the special education centers established in Chiniot, Lalian and Bhawana and wished special children a happy Eid with many prayers.
Recent Stories
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President urges people to set aside differences, reject division; work together for prosperous Pakis ..2 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities2 minutes ago
-
New Goth; Sindh Govt fulfills another promise2 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM distributes Eid bags among special children2 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali3 minutes ago
-
DC decides to register FIRs on traffic violations3 minutes ago
-
Discount counters set up at 11 shopping malls13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Energy Dept arranges plantation activity13 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali (a s.) being observed amid tight security in Karachi33 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court33 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Pakistan after completing official visit to KSA42 minutes ago
-
World Water Day, Earth Hour remind us to address climate change: Chairman WAPDA42 minutes ago