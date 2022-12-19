Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pervaiz Elahi has lauded Nawaz Sharif for his political vision over his younger brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave due credit to PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif for constructing motorway.

He also lauded Nawaz Sharif for his political vision over his younger brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Punjab CM said that he could not stand with PM Shehbaz. Responding to another question, Elahi said that Imran Khan was not ready to appoint Moonis Elahi as a minister.

He stated that he was given the slot when they helped the PTI won seats in the Senate.

Elahi made the remarks during an interview with a local private channel.

The latest reports said that PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was given the task of preventing the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved at the hands of Imran Khan-led PTI.

The development took place after PM Shehbaz’s meeting with the PML-Q stalwart. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s huddles with both leaders.

Elahi revealed that Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed was strongly against them and did injustices to the party, a local private tv reported.

The Punjab CM said that his party was supporting Gen Bajwa over the matter of his extension.