Punjab CM Election Case: Coalition Govt, PDM Leaders To File Petition In SC For Formation Of Full Court

Published July 25, 2022 | 11:15 AM

The leaders of the ruling allied including PDM will go to the Supreme Court together with their lawyers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) The Pakistan Democratic Movement component parties have decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court for the formation of a full court bench regarding Punjab Chief Minister's election case.

In this regard, leaders of the government alliance and PDM parties will make an important announcement in a joint press conference today.

After the press conference, the leaders of the ruling allied including PDM will go to the Supreme Court together with their lawyers.

They will plead to the apex court for simultaneous hearing of Punjab Chief Minister's petition, revised petition of the Supreme Court Bar and other related petitions.

