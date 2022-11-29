Punjab CM eulogises multifarious role of outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the era of former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be remembered in history and the hearts of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the era of former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be remembered in history and the hearts of people.

In a video message, the CM said that the world recognises outgoing COAS role in Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The credit for ending terrorism in the country goes to Qamar Javed Bajwa who worked hard to end terrorism in Swat, tribal areas, and Waziristan and also eliminated terrorists. Alhamdulillah, there is peace in all areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people are relaxed, he noted.

Even in floods, the army reached everywhere in time, including the affected areas of Punjab, he cited. During the floods in Sindh, no one worked except the Pakistan Army. The worst flood occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Qamar Javed Bajwa himself reached there, the CM added.

The chief minister also acknowledged the countless social and religious services of Gen. (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on the world's largest Tablighi Jamaat due to a misunderstanding, then former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa played a leading role in removing the ban, he mentioned.

In the gatherings of the Tablighi Jamaat, the people prayed the most for his long life and the continuation of policies, the CM added.

Parvez Elahi stated that Qamar Javed Bajwa's role is good for religion, country and future generations. "I understand that people come and go, but their work is always remembered. The work done by Qamar Javed Bajwa for the safety, security and progress of the country will be remembered forever," he added.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said, "I also congratulate new Army Chief Syed Asim Munir. We hope for improvement as Gen. Syed Asim Munir has a lot of experience and has done a lot of work. I also had the opportunity to work with him for 8-10 months. Gen. Syed Asim Munir will prove to be the best Army Chief. All our prayers are with the new Army Chief."The CM said, "India should not think that we are deserted, this can never happen. The Pakistan Army is the best organization in the world and there is a whole system. The best army in the world is the Pakistan Army. With the help of Allah Almighty, the new Army Chief Syed Asim Munir will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the motherland."