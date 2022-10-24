UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Felicitates Chinese President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Punjab CM felicitates Chinese president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on his being elected for the third time.

In a statement issued here, the CM said election of President Xi Jinping for the third time was an expression of the full confidence of the people of China in him.

This unique honor is an acknowledgment of his devoted services to the nation, he said and noted that Xi Jinping is a sincere friend of Pakistan as well as an eminent world leader.

The Chinese president's ideology is based on high human values and broad thinking of public interest. Under his leadership, China made great development at very fast pace. He also laid the foundation for a secure future through the avant-garde belt and road project.

President Xi Jinping's brilliant advocacy of economic globalization is based on strong people-to-people ties, he said.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Minister World Punjab China Road National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

Ansha Mohan comes on fire for social media stunt

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

3 hours ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.