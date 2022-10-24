Punjab CM felicitates Chinese president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday on his being elected for the third time.

In a statement issued here, the CM said election of President Xi Jinping for the third time was an expression of the full confidence of the people of China in him.

This unique honor is an acknowledgment of his devoted services to the nation, he said and noted that Xi Jinping is a sincere friend of Pakistan as well as an eminent world leader.

The Chinese president's ideology is based on high human values and broad thinking of public interest. Under his leadership, China made great development at very fast pace. He also laid the foundation for a secure future through the avant-garde belt and road project.

President Xi Jinping's brilliant advocacy of economic globalization is based on strong people-to-people ties, he said.