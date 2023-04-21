UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Felicitates Muslims On Eid-ul-Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has felicitated Muslims on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his felicitation message here on Friday, the CM emphasized the importance of sharing happiness with the less privileged strata of society, which is the true essence of Eid. He also highlighted that islam advocates the participation of the impecunious strata in festivities, reflecting the religion's core values of compassion and inclusion.

Moreover, the CM paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and urged people to remember their families on this special day. He also emphasized the importance of fostering tolerance and brotherhood in society and urged people to set aside their differences in the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He noted that Eid-ul-Fitr carries a powerful message of love, unity, and harmony, and is a reward for the prayers offered during Ramadan. He added that this joyous festival is an occasion for Muslims to express gratitude and prostrate themselves before Allah Almighty.

The CM hoped that happy festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr would continue to bring joy to people's lives forever. He urged everyone to make the service of humanity their life's motto for the pleasure of Allah Almighty, particularly towards the helpless and the needy.

