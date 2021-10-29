Punjab CM felicitates newly elected Balochistan CM

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday congratulated the newly elected chief minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

In a felicitation message issued here, the CM said that the Balochistan would enter a new era of development under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would continue to extend its cooperation to new the chief minister for development of Balochistan and strengthening of national unity and inter-provincial harmony.

