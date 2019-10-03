UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Felicitates Pak Team On ODI Series Win

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:10 AM

Punjab CM felicitates Pak team on ODI series win

LAHORE, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) ::Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday congratulated national cricket team on winning one-day series against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket team defeated Sri Lanka and clinched the three match series 2-0 at National Cricket Stadium, Karachi.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he said players showed excellent performance in this match and clinched victory.

Buzdar said Fakhar Zaman and Abid Ali displayed excellent batting performance and played a pivotal role in the victory of Pakistan cricket team.

He said it is matter of great delight for the nation that the team won ODI series on the home soil after a decade.

The chief minister said, "We are keenly waiting for the arrival of both cricket teams in Lahore and look forward to a similar performance from the national cricket team in the T-20 series."

