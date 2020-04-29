Punjab CM formally launches Tiger Force

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say the first batch of Tiger Force will be deployed in Sialkot to fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar launched Tiger Force in Punjab to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the sources said here on Wednesday.

They said that the Punjab CM formally launched the Tiger Force after the successful test-run of the newly made force.

The first batch of the tiger force, the sources said, would be deployed at in Sialkot’s field hospital. They said that CM Buzdar had also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to Corona field hospitals in fight against this pandemic.

The CM was also likely to visit the Center for Distribution of Financial Aid under Ehsas Program where he would be briefed on the distribution of financial assistance.

He was also expected at the Child Protection Center while a meeting would also be held in Sialkot under the chairmanship of Chief Minister to review the coronavirus situation, treatment arrangements, anti-dengue measures and wheat procurement drive.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the formation of a voluntary force, the Tiger Force, to deliver rations to poor deserving families during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.