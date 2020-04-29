UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Formally Launches Tiger Force

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:23 PM

Punjab CM formally launches Tiger Force

The sources say the first batch of Tiger Force will be deployed in Sialkot to fight against Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar launched Tiger Force in Punjab to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the sources said here on Wednesday.

They said that the Punjab CM formally launched the Tiger Force after the successful test-run of the newly made force.

The first batch of the tiger force, the sources said, would be deployed at in Sialkot’s field hospital. They said that CM Buzdar had also reviewed the medical facilities being provided to Corona field hospitals in fight against this pandemic.

The CM was also likely to visit the Center for Distribution of Financial Aid under Ehsas Program where he would be briefed on the distribution of financial assistance.

He was also expected at the Child Protection Center while a meeting would also be held in Sialkot under the chairmanship of Chief Minister to review the coronavirus situation, treatment arrangements, anti-dengue measures and wheat procurement drive.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the formation of a voluntary force, the Tiger Force, to deliver rations to poor deserving families during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Poor Punjab Visit Sialkot May Wheat Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Samsung Electronics profit slips on virus, more fa ..

11 minutes ago

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhar ..

7 minutes ago

Smith is 'strange' but a 'genius', says Stokes

7 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares beautiful message with fans

20 minutes ago

Four persons held for selling wheat on exorbitant ..

11 minutes ago

Equities extend gains as lockdowns are eased but d ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.