Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged assault case involving a private college student in Gulberg.

The announcement of the committee’s formation was made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to investigate the alleged assault on the student in Lahore.

The committee would present its report to the CM within 48 hours.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be led by the Punjab Chief Secretary.

Members of the committee include the Home Secretary, Advocate General of Punjab, Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of Special education and Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Health.

The officials stated that the committee can appoint additional members if necessary.

The committee would collect evidence related to the alleged assault, including statements from students, teachers and the college administration.

The officials further stated that the committee would review all aspects, including the college administration’s immediate response and the police’s handling of the case.

Two days before, a news emerged that a student from a private college in Gulberg was allegedly assaulted by a security guard which led students to boycott classes and protest across the city.