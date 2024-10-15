Open Menu

Punjab CM Forms High-level Committee To Investigate Alleged Rape Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:51 AM

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

Committee will present its report to CM within 48 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged assault case involving a private college student in Gulberg.

The announcement of the committee’s formation was made by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to investigate the alleged assault on the student in Lahore.

The committee would present its report to the CM within 48 hours.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be led by the Punjab Chief Secretary.

Members of the committee include the Home Secretary, Advocate General of Punjab, Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of Special education and Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Health.

The officials stated that the committee can appoint additional members if necessary.

The committee would collect evidence related to the alleged assault, including statements from students, teachers and the college administration.

The officials further stated that the committee would review all aspects, including the college administration’s immediate response and the police’s handling of the case.

Two days before, a news emerged that a student from a private college in Gulberg was allegedly assaulted by a security guard which led students to boycott classes and protest across the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Punjab Student Gulberg All From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

12 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

12 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

12 hours ago
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

12 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

12 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

12 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

12 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

12 hours ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan