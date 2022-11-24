Punjab CM forms special task force for road safety

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has formed a special task force to prevent traffic accidents in the province.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad Basharat Raja will be head of the task force for road safety, while Punjab chief secretary would be the co-convener of the force.

According to a notification, issued by the Chief Minister's Office here on Thursday, 10 officers including Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Traffic Punjab, Law Secretary have been appointed as members.The task force will align the system with international standards by revising the existing driver training, testing and licensing framework.