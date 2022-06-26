UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Fully Aware Of People's Problems: PML-N Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of problems facing people of the province and he is making all-out efforts to resolve these issues on priority.

In his statement issued on Sunday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had drowned the country economically and financially. He said that now under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition government had started reviving the economy.

The PML-N leaders said that implementation of public welfare programmes had been started in Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was striving to lessen prices of daily-use items and edibles.

He said the CM had also completely abolished official petrol quota of ministers.

The PML-N deputy secretary information Punjab said that now the chief minister and members of the cabinet would not get official petrol even during their performance of duties. Imran Goraya said that PML-N government and its allies were clearing the financial landmines, laid by the outgoing PTI government.

