Punjab CM greets leadership of Turkiye

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has congratulated the leadership and people on the Republic Day of Turkiye.

In his message on the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye, he said it is a matter of great rejoice for the Pakistanis as well. "Turkiye is an important Islamic country in the global scenario. Strenuous hard work of the people and leadership of Turkiye is worth appreciating. Pakistan-Turkiye friendship is a unique and unprecedented tale of mutual love. Turkiye and Pakistan always stand shoulder to shoulder with each other to provide assistance and cooperation in every time of difficulty and will continue to do so.

Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is a magnificent blend of mutual love, brotherhood, trust and partnership. We earnestly endeavour for the promotion of mutual collaboration and brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye. We deeply extol the splendid services rendered by various Turkish institutions in Punjab," he added.

The chief minister highlighted that Pakistan and Turkiye have similar culture, history and civilization on account of which their friendship is exemplary. "I pray for a bright future of the people of Turkiye and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkiye friendship," he added.