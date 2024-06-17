Punjab CM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the Pakistani nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on Eid-ul-Azha, on Monday.

In her message on the auspicious occasion, she said: “May Allah Almighty accept our sacrifices, rendered in His way following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The CM said, ”Eid-ul-Azha commemorates unprecedented obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and the exemplary submission and consent of Hazrat Ismail (AS).”

She said, “The purpose of sacrifice is to create a spirit of self-sacrifice among Muslims.” She prayed, “May Allah protect every Palestinian in Gaza and grant lasting peace to the land of Palestine. May Allah help and protect every oppressed of the world including Kashmiris,” the CM added.