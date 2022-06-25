Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the females could submit their applications for scootis in August and then scrutiny will start for their distribution.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has announced 12,000 scooties (motorcycles) for female teachers, lady polio workers, women health workers and working women of all government and semi-government institutions across the province.

Hamza Shehbaz said that 12,000 scooties would be provided to lady teachers and other women across the provinc.

He made this announcement while addressing a budget session at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

The Punjab CM also announced that the government would establish a university in Gujranwala, pointing out that approval for the new local government was also given by the Punjab cabinet.

The reports said that the scootis would be distributed between August and November this year in the first phase. The female applicants could submit their applications in August so the scrutiny could start time for distribution.