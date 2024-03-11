Punjab CM Has Zero-tolerance Policy Towards Violence Against Women: Uzma Bukhari
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari Monday said that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards gender based violence and that the government under her leadership has launched "Never Again" app aimed at enhancing women's safety.
Talking to a private news channel, she said that violence on women is a horrendous crime and strict action will be taken against the people involved in violence against women.
She said CM recognizes the important role women play in the development of society and growth of the nation.
She said on the chief minister's dedication to women' s safety, stating the "Never Again" app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and addressing women' s rights and security concerns.
Maryam Nawaz, the first female Chief Minister in the country’s history, is deeply committed to safeguarding the rights of women, she said.
Replying to a query, she said that Punjab government will constitute special women desk in all police stations to facilitate them, adding, a proper mechanize was being implementing in the province for the protection of women.
She said that CM Punjab will herself monitor the women related app, adding, all those who use smartphones should download it to stay connected with the police in case of emergency.
She further maintained that the mobile application will be launched in all districts of Punjab soon while a special squad will also be formed in this regard.
Recent Stories
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inter colleges science, art exhibition held9 minutes ago
-
DC Tharparkar directs to take action against profiteers during Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
CDA allots 157 govt residences10 minutes ago
-
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail officials tell court18 minutes ago
-
Fishermen bodies recovered20 minutes ago
-
Road mishap claims one life in Lahore30 minutes ago
-
Shah Alla Ditta caves preservation work underway39 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Education Unit launches drive against 'encroachment'39 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of health deptt; seeks details of Sehat card40 minutes ago
-
Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum60 minutes ago
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE60 minutes ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour1 hour ago