Punjab CM has zero-tolerance policy towards violence against Women: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari Monday said that the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards gender based violence and that the government under her leadership has launched "Never Again" app aimed at enhancing women's safety.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that violence on women is a horrendous crime and strict action will be taken against the people involved in violence against women.

She said CM recognizes the important role women play in the development of society and growth of the nation.

She said on the chief minister's dedication to women' s safety, stating the "Never Again" app would be a crucial tool in monitoring and addressing women' s rights and security concerns.

Maryam Nawaz, the first female Chief Minister in the country’s history, is deeply committed to safeguarding the rights of women, she said.

Replying to a query, she said that Punjab government will constitute special women desk in all police stations to facilitate them, adding, a proper mechanize was being implementing in the province for the protection of women.

She said that CM Punjab will herself monitor the women related app, adding, all those who use smartphones should download it to stay connected with the police in case of emergency.

She further maintained that the mobile application will be launched in all districts of Punjab soon while a special squad will also be formed in this regard.