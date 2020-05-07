Punjab CM inaugurates PMIS amid fears of Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The modern prison system has launched in seven jails including central jail Lahore, District Jail Lahore, Central Jail Rawalpindi, Central Jail Multan, Central Jail Faisalabad, Central Jail Bahawalpur and District Jail Vehari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated Prison Management Information System (PMIS) during the challenge of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, government of the Punjab said: “Chief Minister Punjab @UsmanAKBuzdar has inaugurated the prison management information system (PMIS). Digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other things would be possible through this modern system which has been launched in 7 different jails of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar termed the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) a unique step in country's history.

He said that this system has been implemented in seven jails including central Jail Lahore, District Jail Lahore, Central Jail Rawalpindi, Central Jail Multan, Central Jail Faisalabad, Central Jail Bahawalpur and District Jail Vehari.

He said that the work circle of this system would be expanded to other prisons of the province gradually.