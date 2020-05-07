UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Inaugurates PMIS Amid Fears Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:15 PM

Punjab CM inaugurates PMIS amid fears of Coronavirus

The modern prison system has launched in seven jails including central jail Lahore, District Jail Lahore, Central Jail Rawalpindi, Central Jail Multan, Central Jail Faisalabad, Central Jail Bahawalpur and District Jail Vehari.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated Prison Management Information System (PMIS) during the challenge of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, government of the Punjab said: “Chief Minister Punjab @UsmanAKBuzdar has inaugurated the prison management information system (PMIS). Digital monitoring of prisoners, staff and other things would be possible through this modern system which has been launched in 7 different jails of the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar termed the Prison Management Information System (PMIS) a unique step in country's history.

He said that this system has been implemented in seven jails including central Jail Lahore, District Jail Lahore, Central Jail Rawalpindi, Central Jail Multan, Central Jail Faisalabad, Central Jail Bahawalpur and District Jail Vehari.

He said that the work circle of this system would be expanded to other prisons of the province gradually.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Jail Twitter Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Circle Vehari Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Soviet Volunteer Pilot's Daughter Tells of Fathe ..

8 minutes ago

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Author ..

12 minutes ago

International tourism to plunge up to 80% due to v ..

12 minutes ago

Afghan Air Force Kills 4 Taliban Militants in Sout ..

16 minutes ago

UK to review easing of virus lockdown

16 minutes ago

Minsk Says Deal With Russia on Settlements Related ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.