Punjab CM Inaugurates Solarization Of Tube Wells
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated a mega project of solarization of agricultural tube wells aimed at the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Punjab.
According to a handout issued here, she held a draw for the project, according to which Muhammad Nawaz Kankla of Attock was the first name for the solarization of the agricultural tube well.
In the first phase, 8,000 tube wells would be converted to solar energy across Punjab.
The CM was apprised that a farmer would save an average of more than Rs 10,000 per day and more than Rs 300,000 on a monthly basis from solar tube wells.
She checked the list of lucky farmers of Punjab’s Narowal district as well. Maryam Nawaz said,”The Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs 0.5 million for a 10 kW solar system, Rs 750,000 for 15 kW solar system and Rs 1 million for 20 kW solar system for agricultural tube wells.
”
She further said that successful farmers in the draw would select the vendor of the respective district and would get their solar system installed.
More than 530,000 farmers applied under the project and 385,000 out of them were declared eligible for the draw, she added. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”87% of diesel-powered agricultural tube wells and 13% of electric-powered tube wells would be converted to solar energy.”
She set a target of completing the first phase of the project by June.
The CM said that solarization project of agricultural tube wells would bring a revolution in farming, adding that it would significantly reduce the cost of crop production and make the farmers prosperous.
She said every project aimed at the development of agriculture including kisan card, agricultural mechanization and agri internship was bringing convenience and improvement in the lives of the farmers.
