Open Menu

Punjab CM Inaugurates Solarization Of Tube Wells

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Punjab CM inaugurates solarization of tube wells

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday inaugurated a mega project of solarization of agricultural tube wells aimed at the welfare and prosperity of farmers in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, she held a draw for the project, according to which Muhammad Nawaz Kankla of Attock was the first name for the solarization of the agricultural tube well.

In the first phase, 8,000 tube wells would be converted to solar energy across Punjab.

The CM was apprised that a farmer would save an average of more than Rs 10,000 per day and more than Rs 300,000 on a monthly basis from solar tube wells.

She checked the list of lucky farmers of Punjab’s Narowal district as well. Maryam Nawaz said,”The Punjab government will provide a subsidy of Rs 0.5 million for a 10 kW solar system, Rs 750,000 for 15 kW solar system and Rs 1 million for 20 kW solar system for agricultural tube wells.

She further said that successful farmers in the draw would select the vendor of the respective district and would get their solar system installed.

More than 530,000 farmers applied under the project and 385,000 out of them were declared eligible for the draw, she added. Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”87% of diesel-powered agricultural tube wells and 13% of electric-powered tube wells would be converted to solar energy.”

She set a target of completing the first phase of the project by June.

The CM said that solarization project of agricultural tube wells would bring a revolution in farming, adding that it would significantly reduce the cost of crop production and make the farmers prosperous.

She said every project aimed at the development of agriculture including kisan card, agricultural mechanization and agri internship was bringing convenience and improvement in the lives of the farmers.

Recent Stories

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

21 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

4 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

4 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

4 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

4 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan