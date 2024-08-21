Punjab CM Launches Apni Chat Apna Ghar Program
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Maryam Nawaz announces Punjab government will offer interest-free loans of up to 1.5 million rupees, repayable in easy installments over seven years
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has officially launched the "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" program, aimed at providing affordable housing to the people of Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz announced Punjab government would offer interest-free loans of up to 1.5 million rupees, repayable in easy installments over seven years.
She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday.
She said these loans would be available for the construction of houses on plots of up to five marlas in urban areas and up to ten marlas in rural areas.
She also mentioned that citizens can apply for these loans through the Punjab Information Technology board portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100 for more information.
The Chief Minister emphasized that the long-awaited dream of "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" has now become a reality.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed plans to introduce the largest solar program in the province's history starting next year.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason2 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held4 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication4 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas4 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank4 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif4 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank4 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister4 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body4 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea4 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi4 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA4 hours ago