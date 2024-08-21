Punjab CM launches Apni Chat Apna Ghar program

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maryam Nawaz announces Punjab government will offer interest-free loans of up to 1.5 million rupees, repayable in easy installments over seven years

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has officially launched the "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" program, aimed at providing affordable housing to the people of Punjab.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday.

She said these loans would be available for the construction of houses on plots of up to five marlas in urban areas and up to ten marlas in rural areas.

She also mentioned that citizens can apply for these loans through the Punjab Information Technology board portal or by calling the toll-free number 080009100 for more information.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the long-awaited dream of "Apni Chat Apna Ghar" has now become a reality.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed plans to introduce the largest solar program in the province's history starting next year.