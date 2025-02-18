Open Menu

Punjab CM Lays Foundation Stone For Saudi German Hospital In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:04 PM

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz says new hospital will serve as a milestone in improving public health and establishing a welfare society

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Saudi German Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz expressed desire to transform and enhance the entire health system of Punjab. She said the new hospital will serve as a milestone in improving public health and establishing a welfare society.

A day earlier, Elected representatives met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan has been pulled back from the brink of default.

He credited Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work for bringing economic stability back to the country.

He emphasized that their narrative is focused on the country’s development and relieving the public from inflation to bring prosperity.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that public service is the mission of incumbent government

The meeting also included consultations on public welfare projects and future political strategies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab German Saudi Muslim From

Recent Stories

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

34 seconds ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

5 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

20 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

35 minutes ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

1 hour ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan