Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

Maryam Nawaz says new hospital will serve as a milestone in improving public health and establishing a welfare society

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Saudi German Hospital in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz expressed desire to transform and enhance the entire health system of Punjab. She said the new hospital will serve as a milestone in improving public health and establishing a welfare society.

A day earlier, Elected representatives met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan has been pulled back from the brink of default.

He credited Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work for bringing economic stability back to the country.

He emphasized that their narrative is focused on the country’s development and relieving the public from inflation to bring prosperity.

On this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that public service is the mission of incumbent government

The meeting also included consultations on public welfare projects and future political strategies.