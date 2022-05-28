Punjab CM likely to visit Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is likely to visit Bahawalpur today (Saturday) to address a big public meeting being held in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrations here.

The official sources confirmed that Punjab CM will arrive in Bahawalpur to address a public gathering being organized at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer.

Punjab CM will also preside over meetings of the officials of the government departments at Circuit House Bahawalpur to review pace of development projects being executed in Bahawalpur.