UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Likely To Visit Bahawalpur Today

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Punjab CM likely to visit Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz is likely to visit Bahawalpur today (Saturday) to address a big public meeting being held in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer celebrations here.

The official sources confirmed that Punjab CM will arrive in Bahawalpur to address a public gathering being organized at Dring Stadium Bahawalpur in connection with Yaum-e-Takbeer.

Punjab CM will also preside over meetings of the officials of the government departments at Circuit House Bahawalpur to review pace of development projects being executed in Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

8 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

8 hours ago
 Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved ..

Turkey's Issues With Finland in NATO Can Be Solved Before Madrid Summit - Foreig ..

8 hours ago
 Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Memb ..

Talks Between Finland, Sweden, Turkey on NATO Membership Were 'Good' - Haavisto

8 hours ago
 US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence ..

US to Maintain Robust Exercise Activity, Presence in Baltic Sea Region - Blinken

8 hours ago
 Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitra ..

Composite efforts necessary for success of arbitration system: CJP

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.