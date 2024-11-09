Punjab CM Lists Science, Technology As Pillars Of Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the role of science and technology as the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society in her message for the International Week of Science and Peace, on Saturday.
Emphasizing that "the secret of development lies in science and technology," she underscored the government’s commitment to advancing Punjab through digital innovation.
CM Maryam Nawaz introduced the upcoming Nawaz Sharif IT City as a transformative hub for youth development, noting that the project will host international IT institutions and campuses from renowned universities, providing unprecedented opportunities for young Pakistanis. "Nawaz Sharif IT City will be a land of opportunities for the development of youth," she said, adding that this initiative will bridge the gap between local talent and the global job market.
To further enhance employability, the chief minister announced that modern IT training, aligned with global job market requirements, is being provided to equip young people for successful self-employment. Additionally, freelancers will receive international certifications to increase their professional competitiveness and potential.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif also emphasized that IT-driven reforms are being implemented across various sectors in Punjab, including education, health, and agriculture, with a vision to digitize every sector within five years. "We are committed to making every sector digital," she concluded, underscoring the government's resolve to build a tech-savvy, progressive Punjab.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mega crackdown leads to reduction in smog: DC51 seconds ago
-
43 cases registered, 11 arrests made in smog crackdown55 seconds ago
-
2,880 farmers registered for livestock cards1 minute ago
-
Meena Baloch terms Quetta blast cowardly attempt to instill fear in country1 minute ago
-
IGP Punjab releases Rs. 2m for cops' medical expenses11 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns Quetta suicide blast11 minutes ago
-
Lahore, other cities engulfed by smog11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Quetta to attend funeral prayers of blast martyrs11 minutes ago
-
Spurious gram powder factory unearthed21 minutes ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined21 minutes ago
-
Azma accuses PTI of seeking 'NRO', misusing public funds31 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Quetta bomb blast31 minutes ago