Punjab CM Maryam Briefed On CBD Projects
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:35 PM
It was agreed in the meeting that CBD Business Centers will be established in eight cities of Punjab and a proposal to establish ‘City of Sports’ in Sialkot besides the construction of a stadium was also discussed.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the finalize deals with the Chinese, South Korean and Saudi Arabian companies for the construction of IT City in Lahore.
“Complete year-by-year targets of CBD projects and submit progress reports accordingly,” said the Punjab chief minister while chairing a meeting to have a detailed briefing on projects of Punjab Central business District Development Authority.
It was agreed in the meeting that CBD Business Centers would be established in eight cities of Punjab, and a proposal to establish ‘City of Sports’ in Sialkot, besides the construction of a stadium was also discussed in the meeting.
Decision was taken to legislate for the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust in Punjab. Progress on the development of Silicon Cluster in IT City Lahore was also reviewed.
Earlier Madam Chief Minister was briefed that CBD Grand Central Station will be built at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk. A, Grand Souk Lahore, with 600 shops and restaurants will also be established on Ferozepur Road.
The authorities concerned apprised Madam Chief Minister that CBD will build eco-friendly blue roads on Main Boulevard. CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a review report on Quaid District, Bab District and Pindi District.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, COO CBD Brigadier Mansoor Janjua, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
