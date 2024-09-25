Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

(@Abdulla99267510)

FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 25th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that Punjab operates under the rule of law. “If you come here and break the law, you will receive a befitting response,” she remarked.

Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, Maryam Nawaz said, “Your children are sitting abroad, and you don’t bring them back. Are the children of my nation here for free? The youth involved in the May 9 incidents are languishing in jail, with no one to care for them.”

She added, “They make inappropriate comments about me, using ambiguous language. When a chief minister speaks in this manner, what message is he conveying to the nation? If a chief minister attacks another province, arrives with a group, waves an AK-47 in the air, and breaks car windows, what example is he setting for the public?”

Ali Amin Gandapur, in a fit of rage, broke the truck’s windows with a Kalashnikov.

Maryam Nawaz stated, “You are trying to turn the people of Punjab into terrorists, but this will not happen as long as I’m here. Punjab runs according to rules and laws. This is not a place where terrorists reign, where everything shuts down by 6pm. If you come to Punjab and break the law, you will be met with a forceful response.”

The Punjab Chief Minister criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, saying, “The people of your province are suffering while you indulge in luxuries. Today, you’re holding a rally here, tomorrow, it’s somewhere else. If you keep holding rallies, when will you actually work?”

Maryam Nawaz further said, “When we gave the people two months of electricity relief, it upset you. People in your province are dying of hunger, and yet you are marching your forces into other provinces.”