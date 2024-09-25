Punjab CM Maryam Criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Maryam Nawaz says Punjab operates under the rule of law. “If you come here and break the law, you will receive a befitting response
FAISALABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 25th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz criticized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying that Punjab operates under the rule of law. “If you come here and break the law, you will receive a befitting response,” she remarked.
Speaking at an event in Faisalabad, Maryam Nawaz said, “Your children are sitting abroad, and you don’t bring them back. Are the children of my nation here for free? The youth involved in the May 9 incidents are languishing in jail, with no one to care for them.”
She added, “They make inappropriate comments about me, using ambiguous language. When a chief minister speaks in this manner, what message is he conveying to the nation? If a chief minister attacks another province, arrives with a group, waves an AK-47 in the air, and breaks car windows, what example is he setting for the public?”
Ali Amin Gandapur, in a fit of rage, broke the truck’s windows with a Kalashnikov.
Maryam Nawaz stated, “You are trying to turn the people of Punjab into terrorists, but this will not happen as long as I’m here. Punjab runs according to rules and laws. This is not a place where terrorists reign, where everything shuts down by 6pm. If you come to Punjab and break the law, you will be met with a forceful response.”
The Punjab Chief Minister criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, saying, “The people of your province are suffering while you indulge in luxuries. Today, you’re holding a rally here, tomorrow, it’s somewhere else. If you keep holding rallies, when will you actually work?”
Maryam Nawaz further said, “When we gave the people two months of electricity relief, it upset you. People in your province are dying of hunger, and yet you are marching your forces into other provinces.”
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cantonment Board Sargodha issues property tax bills1 minute ago
-
Punjab minister calls for proper recognition of pharmacists on World Pharmacist Day2 minutes ago
-
Votes are primary evidence of election results: CJP11 minutes ago
-
PITB launches Global IT certifications programme12 minutes ago
-
PILDAT calls out regulatory gaps in political finance, urges reforms in latest report21 minutes ago
-
PM address at SDG Moment 2024: a clarion call for global unity against pressing challenges21 minutes ago
-
112 properties sealed in LDA mega operation21 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down ketchup unit, seizes 1,900 kg of adulterated sauces21 minutes ago
-
Havaldar Naasir laid to rest with military honours22 minutes ago
-
FESCO redress 1,049 complaints in open courts31 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad involves with citizens under open door policy32 minutes ago
-
No notification issued regarding appointment of new CJP: Law Ministry42 minutes ago