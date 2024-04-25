Punjab CM Maryam Faces Legal Challenge For Wearing Police Uniform
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Following the buzz online, a lawyer took action and filed a petition in a local court.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz faced a legal case after she wore a police uniform at passing out parade at Chung Police center in Lahore on Thursday .
Advocate Waqar Ali Shah, representing the Lahore High Court, alleged that Nawaz unlawfully donned the police attire, lacking the requisite authority as a non-government official and not a member of the provincial police force.
The petition, citing sections 22-A and B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CR.P.C), seeks to initiate a criminal case against the PML-N leader.
The petition lists the SHO of Old Anarkali police station as a respondent.
Advocate Aftab Bajwa also challenged CM Maryam's act.
Earlier that day, CM Maryam received a guard of honor and bestowed awards upon top performers at the Police Training College.
In her speech, she articulated her government’s commitment to bolstering female representation in law enforcement.
Maryam Nawaz praised women in the police force, expressing optimism about their continued public service, and underscored the pivotal role of the rule of law in societal progress.
