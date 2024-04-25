Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maryam Nawaz says she has been waiting for this ceremony since she became Chief Minister.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended passing out parade at Chung Police Training center in police uniform on Thursday.

Maryam Nawaz said she had been waiting for this ceremony since she became Chief Minister.

The CM said that she wanted to increase the number of women in the police department.

“I salute you all, I am pleased that the first Sword of Honor was awarded to a female police officer. I am proud of all of you. Since I took the oath as Chief Minister, I have been waiting for this ceremony,” said CM Maryam Nawaz.

CM Maryam said that she was pleased to see 530 women participating in the passing out parade, and she was delighted to see women officers on duty in the police force. She emphasized the importance of wearing the uniform and expressed pride in women serving in the police department.

She said that there are 7,000 women police officers in Punjab, and she wanted to increase the number of women in the police force.

Lady police officers are superheroes; they are soft-hearted, so they forgive, but there should be no softness in their hearts for oppressors. They should seek justice for the oppressed and bring the oppressor to justice.

Maryam Nawaz stated that she has no desire for revenge in her heart; if she has to make a decision against someone while sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair, she does it with a heavy heart. She acknowledged the challenges she faced in reaching the Chief Minister’s chair.

She further said that she admired Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and believed that wherever there is a sign of progress in the country, the name of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would be there. She expressed her commitment to serving the 120 million people with justice.

Before this, a passing out parade was held at Chuhng Police Training College in which CM Maryam participated as a special guest.

Wearing the police uniform, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, inspected the parade and distributed awards among the outstanding police officers.