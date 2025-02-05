Open Menu

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Pays Homage To Kashmiri People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz pays homage to Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday paid homage to Kashmiri people who were rendering sacrifices for their right to self-determination.

In her message issued here on Kashmir Solidarity Day,she said, "Salute to unarmed Kashmiri who are bravely facing atrocious tyranny inflicted by the Indian army for the many decades."

She urged the United Nations and other international institutions to play their role to stop ongoing human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said, "Durable peace would remain a dream until Kashmir issue is solved as per of UN resolutions."

Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support to innocent people of IIOJK and raise voice for Kashmiris on all international forums to turn their freedom struggle into reality.

She said with the grace of the Allah Almighty Kashmiri people would soon get freedom according to their aspirations.

