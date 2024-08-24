Open Menu

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Injured Policemen In Rahim Yar Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

Chief Minister lauds bravery and courage of police officials who fought against bandits in Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan

RAHIM YAR KHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan to check on police officers who were injured in a recent attack by bandits in the Kacha area.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended words of encouragement to the wounded officers and prayed for the swift recovery of Wasim Arshad, Bilal, Farooq, Nabeel Shehzad, Zahid, Saeed, and Muhammad Ayub. The CM also met with their families and spoke with hospital staff, instructing them to address any concerns they might have.

Accompanying Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during her visit were Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Dr.

Usman Anwar, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Additional IGPs, and other police and administrative officials.

While speaking with injured constable Bilal, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised his resolve and commended his high spirits despite the circumstances. She described Bilal as a source of pride and recognized the bravery of all the officers.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the police are like family to her, and she feels their pain as her own. She assured that those responsible for the attack would face justice.

