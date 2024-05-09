Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

(@Abdulla99267510)

The chief minister was informed in the briefing that the magnificent building of Jinnah House was bought by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1943. LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday visited the newly constructed Jinnah Gallery. Director Jinnah Gallery, Brigadier Retired Dr. Adnan Saleem gave a detailed briefing to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz about Jinnah Gallery and apprised that on the dark day of May 9, 2023, the rare and unique photos of Quaid-e-Azam and the artifacts linked with him were brutally and shamelessly burnt. The Jinnah Gallery has been established to preserve the memories of the father of the nation. In the Jinnah Gallery, pictorial and written depiction was portrayed about the arrival of Islam in the subcontinent to the promotion of the two-nation theory, the difficult stages from the Pakistan Movement, the establishment of Pakistan and the different periods of the Quaid-i-Azam’s life were beautifully depicted portrayed in the form of pictorial and written format. This gallery is the first building of its kind where the life of Quaid-e-Azam and the Pakistan movement has been beautifully preserved in such a comprehensive manner. The Jinnah Gallery is a reflection of constructive thinking in response to destructive thinking. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also witnessed the passport and other documents of Quaid-e-Azam in the Jinnah Gallery. She also visited the library established in the Jinnah Gallery. Later, the Chief Minister reached Jinnah House, where she was given a briefing. It was informed in the briefing that the magnificent building of Jinnah House was bought by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1943. The establishment of Jinnah House is a manifestation of the devotion of the armed forces to Quaid-e-Azam. On May 9, the miscreants set the Jinnah House on fire along with the signs of Quaid-e-Azam and destroyed the building. The Chief Minister inspected the burnt Jinnah House and expressed her profound grief after seeing the results of the fire. She expressed deep sorrow and grief after seeing the misdeeds of the miscreants on the walls of Jinnah House. She said that by taking undue advantage of the patience of the Pakistan Army, the political terrorists committed brutal sabotage and bowed the nation’s head in shame. The national criminals of May 9 tragedy should be granted severe punishments. The desecration of the martyrs’ memorials is unbearable for every patriotic Pakistani. The Chief Minister met the parents of Captain Salman Sarwar Shaheed, Qazi Jawad Akram Shaheed, Captain Zargham Fareed Shaheed and Lieutenant Salman. She embraced the martyr’s mother. She also communicated with Ghazi Colonel Raza Zaidi. The people present in Jinnah House raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad and Pak Army Zindabad. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz lit a candle in the memory of the martyrs and observed silence out of respect. Later, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while talking to the media at Jinnah House said, “The place where we are standing today is called Jinnah House which is attributed to the memories of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. We are breathing in a free air owing to utmost endeavours of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The same Jinnah House was attacked on May 9 last year which is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. What kind of Pakistani they will be as they attacked Jinnah House with a callous heart? Those who love their dear homeland cannot even think of launching such heinous attacks. It is said that terrorists are devoid of a kind heart. After seeing the condition of Jinnah House it seemed true. Those terrorists who attacked Jinnah House and other installations have no sympathy for the national monuments. Those who committed such heinous acts cannot be branded as political people in any way. A terrorist party inflicted terrorism in an organized manner on May 9. How come such people are granted bail for launching an attack on the defence installations and on the martyrs’ memorials? How can I allow the women involved in May 9 incidents to go scot-free? These people claim that they are not involved in May 9 incidents. Their supporters, their families welcomed them on their call and inflicted terrorism on May 9. The May 9 incident was planned for 3-4 months and the people involved had been imparted proper training from the terrorists. The level of terrorism that was carried out on May 9 under the guise of a political party cannot even be done by any terrorist. Tears came to my eyes after meeting with the families of the martyrs and thought as how come the memorial of martyrs was burnt down and desecrated. On May 9, the whole nation saw the terrorists attacks on television as these attacks were done in a heinous manner. The uniform of Pakistan Army was waved on the poles and was ridiculed. I ask from the judiciary as why such elements are not awarded punishments who attacked in May 9 incidents so far. We cannot talk with a terrorist party. May Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the families of martyrs to bear this irreparable loss and grief. The prayers of the whole nation are with them. I always wonder about the spirit which that makes people send their son, brother and husband to lay sacrifice for the sake of our dear homeland country. Those terrorists who inflicted and attacked on Pakistan do not feel ashamed over their heinous act. The terrorists of May 9 have not even apologized with the families of the martyrs till now. The terrorists of May 9 are reaping what they sow and will definitely be awarded punishment. Pakistan Army established a gallery in the memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and I thank them on behalf of the entire nation. I pray that May Allah Almighty further elevate ranks of the martyrs. Allah Almighty has said that a martyr does not die, he lives forever, but you are unaware. May Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the heirs of the martyrs to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.” Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Chief Secretary, CCPO and others were also present on the occasion. *****

