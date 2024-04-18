Punjab CM Maryam Visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif To Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Maryam Nawaz has expressed happiness on the honor of harvesting in Baba Gurunanak’s field.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif In Kheti Sahib to officially inaugurate ‘Besakhi’ by harvesting the golden crop of wheat with a golden sickle.
She expressed happiness on the honor of harvesting in Baba Gurunanak’s field.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Pak Darshan Deodhi.
Sikh pilgrims welcomed Chief Minister on reaching Pak Darshan. Sikh women warmly greeted the Chief Minister with folded hands. Sikh youths performed traditional gatka.
Chief Minister also visited Sarovar (Holy Pond), Samadhi (Prayer Hall), Guru Ghar and had darshan of Sangat.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed about the Facilitation Center.
Indian Sikh Jatha leader appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiatives and arrangements.
He thanked her for the love and care, and said,”We all are proud of daughter of Punjab becoming the Chief Minister.” President Delhi Goroband Committee Raminder Singh Bumrah draped Sarupa (shawl) on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Diljit Singh Sarnan presented Kirpan and other gifts to Madam Chief Minister. Sarupa (Shawl) and gifts were also presented to Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.
At Samadhi, the granthi head started the ceremony with a prayer. Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora welcomed the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif greeted the Sikh delegation
and inspected the holy well. She also visited the Sikh Art Gallery.
Madam Chief Minister sat and ate food with the pilgrims at the Sikh Langar Hall. She was entertained with boiled rice, curry pakoras, groundnut dal, sweet rice, roti and pickles. Madam Chief Minister appreciated the quality of food, and interacted with the pilgrims in the Langar Hall. She also invited Sikh pilgrims to visit Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers, Ramesh Singh Arora, Bilal Akbar, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, MNA Anwarul Haq, MPA Wasim Butt, Rana Manan, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Agriculture, Commissioner and other officials were presenton the occasion.
