UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Orders Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 03:16 PM

Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned that he will not tolerate any negligence on the part of the officials, saying that public not be left at the mercy of the hoarders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered a strict action against hoarders and profiteers to curb hoarding and artificial inflation in the province here on Tuesday.

The Punjab Chief Minister warned that he would not tolerate any negligence saying that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders.

Usman Buzdar also directed concerned officials to show no leniency to anyone who is found involved in hoarding and profiteering

The Punjab Chief Minister has also summoned a meeting of the Provincial Price Control Task Force.

He also directed to activate price control committees at district level to curb grand selling and hoarding.

The CM directed district price control committees to carefully monitor the prices of the routine commodities in markets.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Price Market Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&amp;S and Wanhua Chemical Group form Strat ..

1 minute ago

FAB issues largest Chinese Yuan denominated dual-l ..

1 minute ago

Imran Ghazali to lead govt’s digital media wing

13 minutes ago

Army Chief interacts with senior serving, retired ..

42 minutes ago

Only 0.3% COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi City

46 minutes ago

Commodore Muhammad Saleem Of Pakistan Navy Promote ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.