Punjab CM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned that he will not tolerate any negligence on the part of the officials, saying that public not be left at the mercy of the hoarders.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2020) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered a strict action against hoarders and profiteers to curb hoarding and artificial inflation in the province here on Tuesday.

The Punjab Chief Minister warned that he would not tolerate any negligence saying that people could not be left at the mercy of hoarders.

Usman Buzdar also directed concerned officials to show no leniency to anyone who is found involved in hoarding and profiteering

The Punjab Chief Minister has also summoned a meeting of the Provincial Price Control Task Force.

He also directed to activate price control committees at district level to curb grand selling and hoarding.

The CM directed district price control committees to carefully monitor the prices of the routine commodities in markets.