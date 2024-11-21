Punjab CM orders building 5,000 new classrooms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to construct 5,000 new classrooms under the Public Schools Reorganisation Programme (PSRP).

While chairing a special meeting of the School education Department to review its various projects and their related issues, she added, "Modern labs will be established to increase learning capacity of students.”

She agreed to a proposal to establish revolving funds for the construction and maintenance of schools.

The Chief Minister reviewed a proposal to launch a mobile bus library project in government schools in order to promote study culture among students.” She added,”Uniforms should be properly enforced in government schools.”

The authorities concerned presented a report on the ongoing school meal program in three districts of South Punjab. She directed the relevant authorities to establish a formal learning center for out-of-school children in Punjab.

The CM was briefed, "More than 13.2 million milk packs have been distributed in 3,527 schools under the school meal programme.” She was apprised, "Enrollment of more than 38,000 new students has also been completed since the start of the programme.”

Maryam Nawaz was updated, "A daily report on the provision of milk packs to students is presented on the dashboard.

” She was also apprised, "After introduction of the school meal programme, children are also tested for calcium.”

The CM was briefed, "34pc increase in schools enrollment has been observed under the Public School Reorganization Program. More than 121,000 new students have been enrolled in 5,675 schools of the province.” She was apprised, "Special Mentoring Unit has confirmed 60pc of the new admissions.” She was updated, "164pc increase in the attendance of teachers in schools have also been observed after the start of the programme.” She was briefed, "Seven training sessions for the teachers in each divisional headquarter have been completed under PSRP Phase-I.”

The CM was apprised, "Teachers will teach children in remote villages through smart class technology.” They said, "Children will be taught through smart board connected with solar technology.” They added, "The number of out-of-school children is highest in the suburban areas of cities.” They flashed, "95pc of parents of out-of-school children want to teach their children.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif appreciated the efforts of Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and his team for making the school meal programme and other initiatives a success.