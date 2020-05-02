Punjab CM orders inquiry into complaints against lack of facilities at quarantine center

(@fidahassanain)

People have complained earlier that the lives of the citizens kept in quarantine center in Lahore were at risk as no facilities were being provided to them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Taking notice of public complaints about lack of facilities at quarantine centers, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that they were providing facilities to the patients at all centers.

He rejected the complaint that no facilities were provided to the patients at quarantine centers. He expressed these view while chairing cabinet meeting on current Coronavirus situation in the province. However, he directed to hold inquiry into the complaints.

The CM said that there were sufficient kits for the sampling of suspected patients of Coronavirus. He said centers were established with huge public money and the patients would be provided all possible facilities.

Earlier, news spread on social media that the patients at quarantine centers in Lahore were not being provided facilities required for their treatment. Some also alleged that hygiene level was also very poor and the patients were worried for their safety and proper treatment.

“It is failure of PTI government and especially of CM Buzdar that no facility is being provided to the patients there at quarantine centre,” a man who recently came from the centre said. He said that the hygiene level was so poor while doctors and other paramedical staffers were also running away from there instead of treating the patients.