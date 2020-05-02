UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab CM Orders Inquiry Into Complaints Against Lack Of Facilities At Quarantine Center

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:22 PM

Punjab CM orders inquiry into complaints against lack of facilities at quarantine center

People have complained earlier that the lives of the citizens kept in quarantine center in Lahore were at risk as no facilities were being provided to them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2020) Taking notice of public complaints about lack of facilities at quarantine centers, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that they were providing facilities to the patients at all centers.

He rejected the complaint that no facilities were provided to the patients at quarantine centers. He expressed these view while chairing cabinet meeting on current Coronavirus situation in the province. However, he directed to hold inquiry into the complaints.

The CM said that there were sufficient kits for the sampling of suspected patients of Coronavirus. He said centers were established with huge public money and the patients would be provided all possible facilities.

Earlier, news spread on social media that the patients at quarantine centers in Lahore were not being provided facilities required for their treatment. Some also alleged that hygiene level was also very poor and the patients were worried for their safety and proper treatment.

“It is failure of PTI government and especially of CM Buzdar that no facility is being provided to the patients there at quarantine centre,” a man who recently came from the centre said. He said that the hygiene level was so poor while doctors and other paramedical staffers were also running away from there instead of treating the patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Poor Punjab Social Media Man Money All From Government Cabinet Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Province determine to defeat coronavirus: Provinci ..

14 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

15 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested, stolen items recovered in ..

15 minutes ago

Five injured over extortion issue in vegetable mar ..

16 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths for people over 80 are 5 times ..

16 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.