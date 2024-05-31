Punjab CM orders linking promotions with services to masses

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to link the promotion of deputy commissioners with their performance along with selling of roti and bread at fixed rate across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to link the promotion of deputy commissioners with their performance along with selling of roti and bread at fixed rate across the province.

She presided over a special meeting to review price control and other affairs in which the performance report of deputy commissioners was submitted through monitoring indicators.

The CM commended the performance of deputy commissioners of Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Hafizabad and Murree. Matters pertaining to stability of prices, developmnet schemes, implementation of one dish ban on the wedding food, education and health were reviewed in the meeting. She directed the relevant stakeholders not to impose a fee on the selling of sacrificial animals in the cattle markets. She said,“It is hoped that every Deputy Commissioner will perform his duties in a professional manner, and a visible difference should been seen in their working. The monitoring process will continue till the price of roti gains stability. There should not be any complaint with regard to size of roti and its weight. Ensuring implementation is the foremost responsibility of a Deputy Commissioner after the price of a roti being fixed. Sheds should be built in the waiting areas for the patients in the hospitals along with installation of fans. The patients and their attendants should be provided clean water in the hospitals under any circumstance. The duration of patients waiting in the hospitals should be minimized. The campaign to remove stray dogs attacking the children should continue. Cleanliness arrangements should be ensured before the complaint of any citizen comes to surface. Complaints regarding presence of a stagnant water and ponds in any city or village is unpardonable. Sewerage, drainage and other issues in the cities and villages should be resolved on a priority basis.

No compromise will be made on the cleanliness arrangements and provision of other services. Every visit of a Deputy Commissioner should result in improvement of service for the people. Deputy commissioners should also pay a weekly visit to the Special Education Schools. A prior report about deteriorated buildings of the schools should be timely submitted and their repair work should be ensured as well. A regular monitoring about the street lights and filtration plants across the province should be undertaken..“Suthra Punjab” underlines cleanliness of every city and village across the province. The cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and other affairs have improved and need to be further improved. It is our foremost responsibility to eradicate artificial price-hike from the province. The Deputy Commissioners should undertake monitoring of measles situation on a daily basis in their respective districts. The monitoring process of ‘Field Hospitals’, and ‘Clinic on Wheels’ Programme should continue. A vaccination campaign should be done on war footings for the prevention of measles. Pre-emptive steps should be undertaken owing to the presence of congo virus and due to arrival of livestock in the cattle markets. Permission to hold a cattle market should be granted at a designated site in every city. Every city should look neat and clean after few hours after the performance of animal sacrifice on the eve of Eid.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bokhari, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Commissioner Lahore and other relevant officers attended the meeting while Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link.