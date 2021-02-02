UrduPoint.com
Punjab CM Orders To Remove Statue Of Allama Iqbal At Gulshan Iqbal's Park

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:23 PM

Punjab CM orders to remove statue of Allama Iqbal at Gulshan Iqbal's park

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Spokesperson says that gardeners have made this statue which will be removed tonight and a fresh statue of National Poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal will be erected again.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to immediately remove statue of National Poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

The Punjab Chief Minister took notice after the picture of the statue of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal widely criticized by social media users.

The statue became top trend on Twitter and people are making different comments.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Spokesperson said that the statue would be removed and a new statue of the national poet would be erected at Gulshan Iqbal Park.

The controversial statue was erected many months ago but came into limelight on Monday night.

