Punjab CM Orders To Upgrade Multan Roads

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Punjab CM orders to upgrade Multan roads

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab has ordered to upgrade roads of the district during his visit paid here yesterday.

Commissioner Amir Khattak informed this in a meeting arranged on Wednesday and directed to start the roads' up-gradation right from BCG square in pursuit of the said direction in letter and spirit.

The Commissioner directed to take a practical step about the up-gradation of MDA Road as well and sought a report on its implementation in the upcoming few days.

Informing about the construction of Nawabpur road, Amir Khattak said its tender was issued already and mechanical work worth Rs 500 million going on effectively. Finally, he assured that it would too be completed within the stipulated time frame of 2 months.

The commissioner called on the officers of development projects to go the extra mile to solve the problems of citizens upon the direction of CM Punjab.

He said the fruits of government policies must be trickled down to the common public.

