Punjab CM pays homage to martyred policemen

LAHORE, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday paid homage to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom due to torture and firing of protesters of the banned outfit.

In a condolence message here, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families of the martyrs and said that the government equally shares their grief and is standing beside them in their time of trial. He said that police personnel embraced martyrdom in the line of their duties.

Usman Buzdar directed to take stern legal action against the lawbreakers and said that the rule of law will be ensured at all costs.

Action should be taken under the law and justice to be done, CM added. No one will be allowed to take law into their own hands, the best medical care should be provided to the injured policemen. The government will leave no stone unturned to maintain law and order in the province, he concluded.